Possible hazardous storms expected this afternoon

A storm front moving into the area could bring hazardous weather Thursday afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service in La Crosse, Wisconsin, multiple rounds of storms are expected to move over the area this afternoon and into tonight. Some of the storms will be severe with damaging winds, large hail, locally heavy rain and possibly a tornado. The timing of the storms is expected to be from 1-9 p.m.

The NWS said storm chances will continue into Friday and the weekend with isolated severe storms possible Friday into Saturday.