Rebels swept by Spring Grove
The Southland volleyball team lost to Spring Grove by scores of 25-11, 25-12, 25-5 on the road Thursday.
Lynsey Wilson had nine digs for the Rebels (0-1 overall).
Southland stats: Bailey Johnson, 4 kills; Lynsey Wilson, 9 digs; Hattie Wiste, 9 digs, 1 ace; Maddy Bhend, 4 set assists
