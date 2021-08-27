Rebels swept by Spring Grove

The Southland volleyball team lost to Spring Grove by scores of 25-11, 25-12, 25-5 on the road Thursday.

Lynsey Wilson had nine digs for the Rebels (0-1 overall).

Southland stats: Bailey Johnson, 4 kills; Lynsey Wilson, 9 digs; Hattie Wiste, 9 digs, 1 ace; Maddy Bhend, 4 set assists