Samuel M. Bennett, 78

Samuel Miles Bennett, age 78, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System Austin. Samuel was born October 26, 1942, in Springfield, Illinois, to Samuel and Alice (Harrison) Bennett. He was a certified executive chef and over the years worked for Aramark Dining Services, Service America, Sage Dining, and Pillsbury Convenience Baker. Samuel was a member of the Florida Restaurant Association, Sertoma International life member, and World Congress of Cooks. He was a member of the United Church of Christ in Grand Meadow, Minnesota.

Survivors include his brother, Leo Bennett of Becker, Minnesota. He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Alice Bennett.

A graveside service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, September 3, 2021, in Grandview Cemetery, Austin, Minnesota. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.