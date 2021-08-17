Sherry A. Wells, 74

Sherry A. Wells, age 74, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Sunday, August 15, 2021, at St. Mark’s Independent Living in Austin. Sherry Ann Baxter was born to Gaylord and Constance (Brooks) Baxter on May 11, 1947, in Austin, Minnesota. She attended Austin High School. In 1968, Sherry married Otto Wells, Jr. in Wichita, Kansas and together had five children. After her kids got older, Sherry went on to continue her education at Riverland Community College for computer science. She worked for several years as the church secretary at International Word Fellowship until her retirement. Sherry was a faithful servant of God and spreading the word of Jesus was very important to her. Because of God’s grace, she was a 17-year cancer survivor. Family was everything to Sherry and she loved spending time with them, especially her grandkids. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her children, Amelia (Rory) Synoground, Trennedy Wells, Anjanette Wells, Tiffany Wells, and Joshua Wells; 23 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; siblings, Sue Engler, Marcy Fox, and Michael Baxter. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gaylord and Constance Baxter; husband, Otto Wells, Jr.; and two sisters, Michele Morehouse and Lynn Shady.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Freedom Christian Fellowship in Austin. Visitation will take place from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 20, 2021, at Freedom Christian Fellowship. Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery, Austin. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Freedom Christian Fellowship. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.