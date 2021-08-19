Shirley M. Johnson, 83

Shirley M. Johnson, age 83 of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System Austin. Shirley Mae Selstad was born in Austin, Minnesota, to Sylvester and Mildred (Benson) Selstad on August 16, 1938. She was baptized and confirmed at First Lutheran Church in Blooming Prairie. Shirley graduated with the class of 1956 from Blooming Prairie High School. On March 16, 1963, she married LaVerne Johnson at the First Lutheran Church in Blooming Prairie. To this union two daughters were born. Shirley worked in Minneapolis and then went to work at the Hormel office for several years. She then became a stay-at-home mom and helped on the farm. Shirley enjoyed needle work, hardanger, counted cross stitch, traveling, gardening, and was an avid gnome collector. She was a member of Sons of Norway and attended Geneva Lutheran Church. Shirley will be dearly missed.

Survivors include her husband, LaVerne Johnson of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota; daughters, Wendy (Bill) Schabert of Austin, Minnesota, Vicki Johnson of Gallatin, Tennessee; two granddaughters, Nicole and Lauren; one brother, Ronald (Monica) Selstad; and one sister, Ramona Selstad. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sylvester and Mildred Selstad.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at the Community Lutheran Church in Geneva, Minnesota. Visitation will take place from 1:00-2:00 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be in Geneva Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the Community Lutheran Church or Geneva Cemetery. Services are prearranged and performed with Worlein Blooming Prairie Funeral Home in Blooming Prairie. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.