September 2, 2021

  • 59°

Spring Grove sweeps Lyle-Pacelli volleyball team

By Daily Herald

Published 9:02 pm Tuesday, August 31, 2021

The Lyle-Pacelli volleyball team lost to Spring Grove by scores of 25-2, 25-8, 25-14 in Lyle Tuesday.

The Athletics (0-2 overall) were led by Alana Rogne’s eight digs.

LP stats: Alana Rogne, 2 kills, 8 digs; Avari Drennan, 2 kills, 1 set assist, 3 digs; Olivia Heard, 4 set assists, 1 dig, 2 ace serves; Meteach Oman, 3 digs; Kate Rauen, 3 digs; Tala Minto, 1 kill; Desiree Schultz, 2 kills, 1 dig

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Special Section

    More special sections