Spring Grove sweeps Lyle-Pacelli volleyball team
The Lyle-Pacelli volleyball team lost to Spring Grove by scores of 25-2, 25-8, 25-14 in Lyle Tuesday.
The Athletics (0-2 overall) were led by Alana Rogne’s eight digs.
LP stats: Alana Rogne, 2 kills, 8 digs; Avari Drennan, 2 kills, 1 set assist, 3 digs; Olivia Heard, 4 set assists, 1 dig, 2 ace serves; Meteach Oman, 3 digs; Kate Rauen, 3 digs; Tala Minto, 1 kill; Desiree Schultz, 2 kills, 1 dig
