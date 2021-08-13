SURE interns share research experience

On Thursday the 2021 Summer Undergraduate Research Experience (SURE) interns gave presentations and poster sessions highlighting their research projects at The Hormel Institute and what they’ve learned. Since June, the college students have been working with scientists on cancer research and technology projects to expand their knowledge of basic research, as well as learn about equipment and techniques that are generally not available in undergraduate academic programs.

“The Hormel Institute’s SURE internship has instilled a strong understanding of scientific laboratory methods and an overall understanding of scientific methods and an overall understanding of how different antibodies fight against different lung cancer cell lines,” said Sam Hagan.

Hagan is from Austin and is majoring in Microbiology at the University of Minnesota – Morris. The majority of the SURE interns attend regional colleges and universities, but some attend prestigious colleges around the country, including Carina D’Souz, who is studying biochemistry at Vassar College in New York.

“I am incredibly fortunate to have this opportunity to apply my skills from the classroom to the real world. The SURE internship has allowed me to gain firsthand experience in my future career path, as well as make connections that will last a lifetime,” said D’Souza.

The SURE Internship is part of The Hormel Institute’s Community Outreach and Education program. The SURE Internship program is possible thanks to generous donations. The program was started after former faculty member Orville S. Privett’s wife, Arlene, established the Privett Memorial Fund in 1994 to support college students’ research at The Hormel Institute.