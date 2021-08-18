Truck with horse trailer catches fire on Interstate 90
The Austin Fire Department on Wednesday, responded to a truck pulling a horse trailer that had caught fire on Interstate 90.
There were two horses in the trailer at the time of the fire, but both horses were removed from the trailer and taken down the entrance ramp to a grassy area in front of Hormel Corporate North.
Check back to www.austindailyherald.com for more information as it becomes available.
You Might Like
Voice of the County
Longtime Herald reporter remembered for wit, perseverance Former Austin Daily Herald reporter Lee Bonorden loved his trips into rural... read more