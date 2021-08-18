August 18, 2021

Truck with horse trailer catches fire on Interstate 90

By Daily Herald

Published 3:25 pm Wednesday, August 18, 2021

The Austin Fire Department on Wednesday, responded to a truck pulling a horse trailer that had caught fire on Interstate 90.

There were two horses in the trailer at the time of the fire, but both horses were removed from the trailer and taken down the entrance ramp to a grassy area in front of Hormel Corporate North.

