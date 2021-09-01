Winona tops Austin girls tennis team

The Austin girls tennis team lost to Winona by a score of 7-0 at Paulson Tennis Courts Tuesday.

The Packers (0-2 overall) played the match without No. 1 singles player Reana Schmitt, which meant the team had to shuffle the lineup.

Singles

No. 1 Molly Heinert (W) def. Gracie Schmitt (A) 6-1 , 6-0

No. 2 Adele Jacobsen (W) def. Kaitlin Meiergerd (A) 7-5 , 6-0

No. 3 Julia Reeck (W) def. Riley Hetzel (A) 6-1 , 6-0

No. 4 Jaida Oudel (W) def. Vida Curtis (A) 6-3 , 6-0

Doubles

No. 1 Marissa McNally/Bridgette Klonecki (W) def. Samantha Krueger/Emma Haugen (A) 4-6 , 6-1 , 10-4

No. 2 Josie Gundersen/Lauren Steinfeldt (W) def. Abby VanPelt/Katie VanPelt (A) 6-1 , 6-4

No. 3 Lauren Steinfeldt/Brianna Styba (W) def. Aunica Groh/Kaitlyn Riskedahl (A) 6-3 , 6-0