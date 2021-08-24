Woman pleads guilty to aiding attempted murder suspect

A Chatfield woman accused of aiding an individual who at the time was an attempted murder suspect had a plea hearing on Monday in Mower County District Court.

Jaiden Pamela Schumacher, 21, pleaded guilty to felony aiding an offender to avoid arrest – harbor/conceal – as part of a plea agreement. The charge was altered from the original charge of felony aiding an offender – attempted murder and first-degree burglary – as part of the agreement.

Court documents state that Schumacher was arrested in the early morning hours of Feb. 16, 2020, at her Austin residence along with Cham Nygare Gilo, who was wanted by police in connection to a Northeast Austin burglary in which shots had been fired. Gilo was located at Schumacher’s residence after police viewed Facetime video messages from Gilo, using the alias “Fooley,” to “Jaiden.” Police then matched phone numbers for “Fooley” to a phone registered to Schumacher.

Police obtained a search warrant and found the following in the residence:

• Black Tommy Hilfiger jacket with blood on it in the bedroom;

• Bloody paper towels in the garbage;

• Box of American Eagle/Federal Ammo and one Sig Sauer .40-caliber round under a pillow;

• Smith and Wesson .40-caliber magazine with 13 bullets (same brand as that found at the victim’s residence) under the same pillow;

• A pair of black Air Jordan shoes in the entryway; and

• Black sweatpants and black windbreaker pants in the bedroom.

After Schumacher’s initial release from jail, Gilo called Schumacher on Feb. 17 from the Mower County Jail. During the conversation, Gilo asked, “Bro grab the heat?” Schumacher responded, “Yeah, it’s gone. He said it’s good.” Gilo then indicated he did not want law enforcement going through his Snapchat account and Schumacher said she took care of that right away. Schumacher also indicated during jail calls that she changed the passwords on his accounts and disposed of her phone that he used.

Gilo was charged with six felonies in the case, including attempted murder and burglary. He later pleaded guilty to burglary and a firearm ammunition charge and is currently serving an 88-month prison sentence.

Schumacher will be sentenced on Oct. 21.