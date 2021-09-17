2022 tax levy, 4th Street NW bridge on council agenda

The Austin City Council will vote on setting the 2022 tax levy during its next regular meeting.

As it stands, the proposed tax levy collectable in 2022 is $7,940,000, an increase from $7,436,000 in 2021.

If approved, the proposed levy will be submitted to Mower County and the State of Minnesota. Under Minnesota statute, the tax levy may be decreased, but not increased, after Sept. 30.

The vote will also adopt a proposed budget for taxes payable in 2022, which currently sits at $38,949,960.

The annual Truth in Taxation public is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Dec. 8.

City Engineer Steven Lang will continue discussing the Interstate 90 bridge at Fourth Street Northwest replacement project during the work session following the meeting. During the Aug. 16 work session, the council unanimously voted to instruct Lang to recommend the single point interchange design to MnDOT.

A public MnDOT survey, however, resulted in the tight diamond design with a signal coming out on top, just edging out the tight diamond design with a roundabout. The survey also included responses from individuals who actively travel on foot, by bike or by wheelchair, who preferred the roundabout option.

It was noted that the single point option will be more expensive while the roundabout option is the least expensive. The tight diamond with signal option is the only one that may provide the opportunity to maintain traffic across Interstate 90 on Fourth Street during construction.

MnDOT wants to ensure consensus from the council on the single point design and is requesting a formal motion or resolution confirming the option.

The council’s next regular meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20, in the City Council Chambers at City Hall. The work session will be held in the Council Chambers immediately following the meeting.

The meeting is open to the public; however, any citizen wishing to monitor the meeting from a remote location should do so by tuning in to Charter Channel 180. Anyone not able to do so, or anyone wishing to address the council remotely, should contact City Clerk Ann Kasel at 507-437-9943 or annk@ci.austin.mn.us to make arrangements in advance.

For a complete meeting agenda, visit www.ci.austin.mn.us/Council/City%20Council%20Agenda.pdf. For a complete work session agenda, visit www.ci.austin.mn.us/Council/Work%20Session%20Agenda.pdf.