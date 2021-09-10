The Austin girls swimming and diving team lost to Rochester Century 93-85 in Rochester Tuesday.
AUSTIN RESULTS
200-medley relay: Madelynn Murley, Kaylee Butts, Olivia Walsh, Sydney Tobak (third, 2:05.38); Anna Kossman, Alviia Hemry, Ingrid Dolan Peterson, Mackenzie Carter (fourth, 2:13.52); Gracie Greenman, Jaycie Pollack, Addison Tobak, Claire Lagervall (sixth, 2:19.61)
200-freestyle: Madelynn Murley (third, 2:16.13); Lucy Lagervall (fifth, 2:26.59); Anna Kossman (sixth, 2:27.53)
200-individual medley: Kaylee Butts (fourth, 2:42.78); Jaycie Pollack (fifth, 2:49.95); Addison Tobak (sixth, 2:57)
50-freestyle: Olivia Walsh (second, 25.64); Alivia Hemry (fifth, 28.63); Mackenzie Carter (sixth, 28.84)
Diving: Rachel Engelstad (first, 176.45); Alayna Kennedy (second, 173.15); Reese Norton (third, 166.00)
100-butterfly: Sydney Tobak (fourth, 1:13.65); Jaycie Pollack (fifth, 1:25.17)
100-freestyle: Olivia Walsh (third, 57.36); Lucy Lagervall (fifth, 1:04.33); Ingrid Dolan Peterson (fourth, 1:19.64)
500-freestyle: Gracie Greenman (fourth, 6:29.70); Mackenzie Carter (fifth, 6:44.66); Abbie Boysen (sixth, 6:56.49)
200-freestyle relay: Mackenzie Carter, Alivia Hemry, Sydey
Tobak, Olivia Walsh (first, 1:54.62); Lucy Lagervall, Jaycie Pollack, Kaylee Butts, Claire Lagervall (fourth, 1:57.75)
100-backstroke: Madelynn Murley (first, 1:07.88); Anna Kossman (fifth, 1:13.19); Ingrid Dolan Peterson (sixth, 1:19.64)
100-breaststroke: Kaylee Butts (fourth, 1:20.89); Alivia Hemry (fifth, 1:23.47); Sydney Tobak (sixth, 1:25.52)
400-freestyle relay: Lucy Lagervall, Boysen, Murley, Kossman (third, 4:21.22)
Wolverines sweep Lyle-Pacelli
The Lyle-Pacelli volleyball team lost to Glenville-Emmons (3-5 overall, 2-2 SEC) by scores of 25-19, 25-19, 25-13 on the road... read more