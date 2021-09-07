After rainout, Chateau Speedway names its champions

By Matthew Grage

Track Champions for 2021 were supposed to be finalized Friday Night at Chateau Speedway as season championship night was scheduled at Chateau Speedway Friday night. Instead, the champions were crowned Friday Morning when the track fell victim to rain for the seventh time this season.

Only 12 of the scheduled nineteen regular season races were run thanks to a run of wet Fridays this summer despite the so-called drought conditions. There are two features that didn’t run three weeks ago, the Midwest Mod and B Mod Features were rained out and the track has been rained out since. How that will play out has yet to be determined and how it could affect those final standings in those two classes.

In the Adams Graphix WISSOTA Street Stock Class Kory Adams of Stacyville Iowa comes home with his second straight Track Championship and his fifth in the last seven years. Adams now has Track Titles in 2015, 2017, 2018, 2020 and 2021. Zach Elward of Hayfield finished second for the second straight year after winning the Championship in 2019.

In Power 96 Pure Stocks, Andrew Eischens of Taopi claimed his second straight track title ahead of Michael Wick of Faribault who had finished third in points the last two seasons.

Zach Korpi of Ellendale claimed his first Chateau Speedway Track Championship in the Skjeveland Sanitation and Roll Off Service WISSOTA Hornets in what was basically his rookie season, Korpi ran one night in 2020 and came back to run a full season this year and found himself at the top.

Pending the completion of the feature from three weeks ago, it appears Kadden Kath of Ellendale will claim his first Action Builders WISSOTA Midwest Modified Title although it will be his fourth overall Track Championship at Chateau Speedway.

The USRA B Mods are being led for the third year in a row by Noah Grinstead of Austin again pending the one feature that is still in limbo. Zach Elward is currently matching his second place points finish in the Street Stock class in his B Mod as he pulled double duty all year.

Jason Cummins of New Richland added another notch to his belt as he collected his second straight Track Championship and his sixth overall. Jason has titles from 2010, 2011, 2016, 2017, 2020, and now 2021. Jacob Stark of Austin posted his career best points finish by coming in runner-up in the points chase.

Racing for the 2021 Season is not completed at Chateau Speedway yet. With all of the rainouts this year, most notable the “Spirit of 83” event which was rained out twice, and the B Mod Challenge Event which was rained out this year The track is going to still try and get those events in. They will combine on September 10 and September 11.

Friday Night will feature the “Spirit of 83” event with the 23rd running of the $2,500 to win Mike Guttormson Memorial A Mod Main Event. WISSOTA, USRA and IMCA Mods will all be running for the big dollars. The night will also be night one of the B Mod Challenge event featuring the WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds and USRA B Mods.

All six of the track’s regular classes will be competing in complete shows each night for National Points but there will be one extra feature at the end of the night Saturday. The track will take the top seven cars from the two different sanctioning bodies, The WISSOTA Midwest Mods and the USRA B Mods, based on points earned over the two nights, and combine them along with two Provisionals in a non-points Challenge Event Feature for bragging rights. Increased purses and Bonus money and payouts will make it for a spectacular two nights of racing action.