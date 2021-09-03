APL announces new hours, curbside changes

Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 7, the Austin Public Library will be operating under the following fall hours:

• Monday and Wednesday – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Tuesday and Thursday – noon to 8 p.m.

• Friday and Saturday – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The library will offer curbside service by appointment only starting on Tuesday. Patrons are asked to call the library to schedule a pick up time once they have been notified that requested materials are available. Materials can be reserved online or by calling 507-433-2391.

Also starting Tuesday will be limited occupancy in library meeting rooms. The small meeting room will be limited to 12 people and the large meeting room will be limited to 30 people. Rooms are free to rent for nonprofits and available for a minimal fee to others. To request a meeting room, please call 507-433-2391 or fill out a form at the library’s Circulation Desk.

The library will continue to provide programming, both virtually and in-person, throughout the fall season. For more information on programs, visit www.austinpubliclibrary.org, call 507-433-2391, or follow Austin Public Library MN on Facebook or Instagram.

As with other city-owned buildings, face masks are currently required when inside the library.