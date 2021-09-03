Austin man charged with identity theft

Used victim’s info to get state ID, Social Security, employee ID, fishing license

An Austin man who allegedly used the identity of a Texas resident to open a bank account made his first appearance on Wednesday in Mower County District Court.

Domingo Diego Nicolas, 34, has been charged with felony aggravated forgery – legal rights created/terminated, felony forgery – use false writing – identification/recommend, and misdemeanor identity theft – transfers/possesses/uses identity of other person.

According to the court complaint, an officer was dispatched to Accentra Credit Union on Aug. 30 regarding an identity theft matter. An employee advised that Nicolas had used the identity of a Texas resident to open an account; however, the Texas resident had called to alert the credit union of the fraud, prompting them to close the account.

Nicolas had come to the credit union to inquire why the account was closed and was there when the officer arrived. Nicolas identified himself to the officer as the Texas resident, but was unable to spell the victim’s last name.

When asked about his true identity, Nicolas identified himself with a Guatemala Consular Identification Card. He said he used the victim’s identity for employment and the victim was a friend of his from Texas who had given him permission to use it.

Using the victim’s identity, Nicolas had procured two State of Minnesota identification cards, a Social Security card, an employee ID card, and a State of Minnesota fishing license.

The victim told police he was alerted that someone had opened an account in his name and that he had previous problems with someone stealing his identity. He denied knowing Nicolas and said he never gave anyone his identity documents.

Nicolas will appear in court again on Sept. 13.