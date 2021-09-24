September 23, 2021

  • 54°

Awesome Blossoms fall to Maple River in four

By Daily Herald

Published 10:06 pm Thursday, September 23, 2021

The Blooming Prairie volleyball team lost to Maple River by scores of 25-16, 25-15, 23-25, 25-19 in BP Thursday.

Grace Krjeci had 11 digs for the Awesome Blossoms (2-10 overall).

BP stats: Macy Lembke, 14 set assists, 11 digs, 2 kills; Grace Krejci, 12 digs; Josie Hoffman, 11 digs, 2 blocks; Abby Heffling, 8 kills, 4 blocks, 3 digs; Lexi Steckelberg, 3 digs, 8 set assists

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Special Section

    More special sections