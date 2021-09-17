Baumann hits 26 kills as Vikings beat JWP in five

The Hayfield volleyball team edged out Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton in five games by scores of 23-25, 25-17, 25-11, 18-25, 15-4 in Hayfield Thursday.

The Vikings (5-4 overall) were led by junior Reese Baumann, who slammed down a career-high 26 kills and Allison Meyer, who put up 13 kills.

“We struggled right away, but our middles took over,” Hayfield head coach Johanna Bungum said. “Allison kind of came out of her shell and took over and Reese did what she’s done all year. This has been a long week with two five-game matches.”

Hayfield stats: McKenna Chick, 28 digs; Haven, 2 aces, 7 kills, 13 digs; Reese Baumann, 3 aces, 1 set assists, 26 kills, 7 digs; Natalee Heydt, 1 kills, 6 digs, 1 block; Autumn Bjornson, 2 kills, 4 digs; Allison Meyer, 13 kills, 4 digs, 2 blocks; Ava Carney, 6 digs; Sydney Risius, 2 aces, 32 set assists, 2 kills, 7 digs; Anna Bamlet, 1 ace, 18 set assists, 11 digs; Sierra O’Malley, 2 aces