Bernice “Irene” Sanvick, 94 of Austin, Minnesota, passed away at the Good Samaritan Society – Comforcare on Sunday, September 5, 2021, nine days before her 95th birthday.

Irene was born September 14, 1926 to Ole and Tina ((Ness) Moen on her parent’s farm in Dodge County, Minnesota. She was the sixth of eleven children, and the first girl.

She was united in marriage to Harold Sanvick on September 21, 1944. To this union four children were born. For 29 years Irene had her “dream job” at Wallace’s Department Store in Austin. After retiring, she was a substitute in the kitchen at Austin Public Schools. Irene had lots of energy!

Irene was a longtime member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Austin. She loved the many years she served on the Funeral Lunch Committee, and enjoyed her “Bible Circles” at church. Irene was also a member of the Son’s of Norway.

Irene enjoyed doing Hardanger Needlework, and made many beautiful pieces for her family. She loved her family of 8 brothers and 2 sisters, and was always so happy to entertain them at her house. A special moment for her was each month all eleven of the siblings got together for breakfast at different restaurants. Also, they enjoyed an annual Labor Day camp out to together.

Irene loved her children and grandchildren with an open heart. She was a wonderful example, and showed them how to live a good happy life. Her family loved her more that words can express.

She was preceded in death by her husband Harold of 72 years; brothers Efrain, Archie, Leon, Marvin, Truman, Robert, Ivan, and Paul; sisters Opal and Martha.

Irene is survived by her daughter Elta (Tom) Knudsen of St. Ansgar, IA; sons Arlo (Vicki) Sanvick of Taylor Falls, MN, Bradley (Judy) of Eden Prairie, MN, Marlin (Kathy) Sanvick of Wyoming, MN; 9 grandchildren, Thadd, Christopher, Jane, Thomas, Emily, Andrew, Alison, David, and Marla; 14 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; sisters-in-law Dorothy Moen, Mavis Moen, Marie Moen; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church with The Reverend Jenna Couch and The Reverend Becky Senner officiating. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday morning from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to the service at church. Clasen-Jordan Mortuary is handling arrangements.

She was our truly Norwegian Mama! We loved her so…..Blessed be her memory.