Beverly J. Hansen, 83

Beverly Jean Hansen, age 83, of Austin, Minnesota, passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Our House Senior Living-Memory Care in Austin. Beverly Lee was born May 31, 1938, at home on her grandfather Knute Lee’s farm near Waltham, Minnesota, to Theodore and Beulah (Davis) Lee. She grew up in Austin and graduated from Austin High School in 1956. After graduation she worked in the office as a bookkeeper for Mier-Wolf Furniture for 5 years. Beverly met the love of her life Raymond on a blind date at the Oasis. On October 1, 1961, Beverly was united in marriage to Raymond Hansen at Grace Lutheran Church in Austin and moved to their rural Austin farm where they resided for 59 years. Beverly devoted her life to being a homemaker, raising a garden, helping with farming, caring for many pets and later in life was a caregiver for Raymond. She also filled free time visiting with neighbors and friends. Beverly and Raymond enjoyed going to auction sales and hunting for bargains. She collected glassware, dolls, and teddy bears. She took great pride in decorating their home for the seasons and holidays.

Beverly is survived by a brother-in-law Clair Horseman of Williamsburg, CO; a nephew James and Esther Horseman of Penrose, CO; nieces Cathy Currie of Colorado Springs, CO, Christine Horseman of Stien Kjer, Norway, Candis (Bob) Hauk of Hondo, TX, Charmon (Cole) Luther of College Station, TX; and many neighbors and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond E. Hansen who died February 4, 2020; her parents Theodore and Beulah Lee; and her sister Shirley.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 13, 2021, at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin. Visitation will take place for one hour prior to the service on Monday. Interment will be in Rose Creek Enterprise Cemetery, Rural Austin, Minnesota. Memorials are preferred to Rose Creek Enterprise Cemetery in Rural Austin or recipient of donor’s choice. Services are prearranged and performed by Worlein Funeral Home of Austin. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.