September 9, 2021

Blossoms fall to Alden-Conger in three

By Daily Herald

Published 9:38 pm Tuesday, September 7, 2021

The Blooming Prairie volleyball team lost to Alden-Conger by scores of 25-10, 25-14, 25-16 in BP Tuesday.

Sierra Larson had seven blocks for Blooming Prairie (0-3 overall).

BP stats: Macy Lembke, 6 digs, 3 set assists; Sierra Larson, 3 kills, 7 blocks, 2 assists, 3 digs; Abby Heffling, 5 kills, 4 blocks; Haven Carslon, 3 kills, 3 blocks; Anna Pauly, 4 digs; Lexi Steckelberg, 3 digs

