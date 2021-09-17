Bruins open strong to power past Icedogs
The Austin Bruins started off with four first period goals as they beat Fairbanks 5-2 in Blaine Thursday.
Carson Riddle, Jens Richards, Nick Catalano and Liam Whitehouse all scored in the opening period for the Bruins (2-0 overall).
Hudson Hodges had 15 saves for Austin.
SCORING SUMMARY
Austin 4 0 1 — 5
Fairbanks 1 1 0 — 2
First period
(A) Carson Riddle 4:09
(F) Jack Ring 14:09
(A) Jens Richards (Sutter Muzzati) (power play) 18:54
(A) Nick Catalano (Riddle, Braiden Simmons-Fischer) (power play) 19:11
(A) Liam Whitehouse (Matys Brassard) 19:56
Second period
(F) Zachary Murray (Dakota Macintosh, Nick Ostbloom) 15:03
Third period
(A) Catalano (Brassard, Franklin Dovorany) 12:56
Shots: Austin — 34; Fairbanks — 17
Power plays: Austin — 2-for-4; Fairbanks — 1-for-6
