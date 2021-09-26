Bruins settle for a split with Minot
The Austin Bruins settled for a weekend split when they lost to the Minot Minotauros (2-3-1 overall) 3-2 in Riverside Arena Saturday.
Carson Riddle and Jens Richards scored in the second period to give Austin a 2-0 lead, but Minot scored the next three goals.
Hudson Hodges had 23 saves for the Bruins (4-1-1 overall).
SCORING SUMMARY
Minot 0 2 1 – 3
Austin 0 2 0 – 2
First period
No scoring
Second period
(A) Carson Riddle (power play) 10:25
(A) Jens Richards (Dylan Gajewski, Alex Trombley) (power play) 11:08
(M) Zach Simon (Trevor Stachowiak) (short handed) 12:03
(M) Mason Campbell (power play, penalty shot) 15:47
Third period
(M) Colby Joseph (Noah Roitman, Zach Simon) 8:08
Shots: Austin – 29; Minot – 26
Power plays: Austin – 2-for-6; Minot – 1-for-4
Packer swimmers take third
The Austin girls swimming and diving team took third place in a home quadrangular Saturday. Rachel Engelstad took second in... read more