Bruins win third straight in Blaine
The Austin Bruins won their third straight game at the NAHL Showcase when they beat New Jersey 4-1 in Blaine Friday.
Jens Richards scored his fourth goal for the Bruins (3-0 overall) and Nikola Goich stopped 12 shots.
SCORING SUMMARY
NJ 0 0 1 – 1
Austin 1 1 2 – 4
First period
(A) Dylan Gajewski (Sutter Muzzatti, Carson Riddle) :35
Second period
(A) Jens Richards (Marian Haborak, Alex Trombley) (power play) 19:13
Third period
(A) Carson Riddle Muzzatti) (short handed) 6:18
(NJ) Rocco Testa Basi (Brandon Avezov) 9:13
(A) Braidan Simmons-Fischer (Jack Malinski, Carson Riddle) (power play) 19:05
Shots: Austin – 38; New Jersey – 13
Power plays: Austin – 2-for-5; New Jersey 0-for-6
Wingers beat Austin volleyball team in four
The Austin volleyball team lost to Red Wing by scores of 25-27, 25-12, 25-19, 25-21 in Red Wing Thursday. Kennedy... read more