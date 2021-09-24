September 23, 2021

Burros take down Athletics in three

By Daily Herald

Published 10:12 pm Thursday, September 23, 2021

The Lyle-Pacelli volleyball team lost to Lanesboro (9-2 overall) in Pacelli Thursday.

Alana Rogne had seven kills for the Athletics (0-12 overall).

LP stats: Alana Rogne, 7 kills, 1 block, 9 digs; Kearah Schafer, 5 kills, 1 dig; Avari Drennan, 1 kill, 5 digs; Olivia Heard, 13 set assists, 5 digs; Metach Oman, 2 digs; Hailee Schaefer, 1 kill, 1 dig

