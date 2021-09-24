Burros take down Athletics in three
The Lyle-Pacelli volleyball team lost to Lanesboro (9-2 overall) in Pacelli Thursday.
Alana Rogne had seven kills for the Athletics (0-12 overall).
LP stats: Alana Rogne, 7 kills, 1 block, 9 digs; Kearah Schafer, 5 kills, 1 dig; Avari Drennan, 1 kill, 5 digs; Olivia Heard, 13 set assists, 5 digs; Metach Oman, 2 digs; Hailee Schaefer, 1 kill, 1 dig
You Might Like
Mabel-Canton sweeps Rebel volleyball team
The Southland volleyball team lost to Mabel-Canton (13-1 overall) by scores of 25-15, 25-15, 25-11 in Adams Thursday. Lynsey Wilson... read more