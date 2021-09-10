September 10, 2021

Southgate Elementary students headed up the Cedar River above Ramsey Dam in 2019. Herald file photo

Canoemobile coming to Austin

By Daily Herald

Published 5:44 pm Friday, September 10, 2021

Wilderness Inquiry’s Canoemobile will be in Austin from Sept. 20-25 with a community event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 25 at Mill Pond.

With support from the Mower County Soil & Water Conservation District, Canoemobile will introduce over 500 local youth to the Cedar River Watershed.

The Sept. 25 event will feature free canoe rides guided by Wilderness Inquiry boat captains. No experience needed and people of all abilities are welcome.

