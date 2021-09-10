Canoemobile coming to Austin

Wilderness Inquiry’s Canoemobile will be in Austin from Sept. 20-25 with a community event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 25 at Mill Pond.

With support from the Mower County Soil & Water Conservation District, Canoemobile will introduce over 500 local youth to the Cedar River Watershed.

The Sept. 25 event will feature free canoe rides guided by Wilderness Inquiry boat captains. No experience needed and people of all abilities are welcome.