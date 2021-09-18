Cardinals drop a showdown to Burros

The LeRoy-Ostrander football team lost a battle of unbeaten teams when it fell to Lanesboro (3-0 overall) 38-27 on the road Friday.

L-O led 7-6 early on, but the Burros scored two straight TD to go up 18-7.

“We had opportunities and they were just the better team tonight,” L-O head coach Trevor Carrier said.

Chase Johnson threw three TDs and he ran for one score for the Cardinals (2-1 overall).

LO STATS

Rushing: Chase Johnson, 12-for-115, TD; Memphis Gomez, 5-for-28; Layne Bird, 2-for-13

Passing: Johnson, 7-for-20, 187, 3 TDs

Receiving: Tristan Lewison, 5-for-178, 3 TDs