Cardinals sweep Rebels in Southland
The LeRoy-Ostrander volleyball team swept Southland (0-3 overall) by scores of 25-14, 27-25, 25-17 in Adams Tuesday.
Gracie O’Byrne had 15 digs for the Cardinals (4-1 overall).
L-O stats: Gracie O’Bryne, 15 digs, 3 aces; Jenna Olson, 15 assists; Jordan Runde, 7 digs; Sidney Lewison, 6 kills, 2 blocks; Brianna Tucke, 3 kills; Kylie Welsh, 2 aces; Benita Nolt, 6 kills, 1 block; Anna Welsh, 5 assists.
Southland stats: Jaselyn Sathre, 4 kills, 1 block; Maddy, Bhend 11 assists; Bailey Johnson, 7 kills, 13 digs, 1 block, 3 aces; Bria Nelson, 7 assists; Nora Schmitz, 10 digs, 2 aces; Hattie Wiste, 2 aces
Packer boys blank Wingers
