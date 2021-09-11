September 11, 2021

Cardinals top Burros as Johnson runs for 268

By Daily Herald

Published 10:41 pm Friday, September 10, 2021

The LeRoy-Ostrander football team beat Mabel-Canton (1-1 overall) 38-8 in LeRoy Friday.

Chase Johnson ran for 268 yards and four TDs for the Cardinals (2-0 overall).

“I was proud of our boys. Mabel’s a tough team,” LO head coach Trevor Carrier said.

LO STATS

Rushing: Chase Johnson, 15-for-268, 4 TDs; Layne Bird, 4-for-7

Passing: Johnson, 17-for-31, 164, TD, INT

Receiving: Tristan Lewison, 9-for-113, TD; Carter Sweeney, 5-for-31; Camden Hungerholt, 2-for-10

