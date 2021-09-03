Convictions: Aug. 22-28

—Ryan Charles Ball, 36, of Austin was sentenced to five days in jail for felony domestic assault. He must serve five years of probation and follow several conditions. He received credit for five days served.

—Jeremy James Gilbert, 34, of Lyle was sentenced to 23 month in prison for felony terroristic threats – reckless disregard risk. He must pay $85 in fines. He received a concurrent amended sentence of 21 months in prison for felony fifth-degree assault. He received another concurrent sentence of 26 months in prison for felony terroristic threats. He must pay $85 in fines.

—Isaiah Kalub Newberry, 33, of Austin was sentenced to 89 days in jail for felony theft-take/drive motor vehicle – no owner consent. He must serve three years of probation, perform 40 hours of community service, follow several conditions and pay $210 in fines. He received credit for 89 days served.

—Nyilueth Makoi Ngor, 30, of Austin was sentenced to 30 days in jail, which can be waived with enrollment in the Ignition Interlock Program, for gross misdemeanor DWI – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration 0.08 within two hours. She must serve two years of probation, spend 60 days on electronic home monitoring, follow several conditions and pay $1,015 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 335 additional days in jail. She received credit for five days served.

—Elton Flomo Tolbert, 48, of Austin was sentenced to 30 days in jail, 28 of which will be served on electronic home monitoring, for gross misdemeanor DWI – refuse to submit to chemical test; breath or test refusal or failure. He must serve one year of probation, follow several conditions and pay $610 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in an additional 150 days in jail. He received credit for two days served.