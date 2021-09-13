Copley ignites Superlarks to a big win

The Grand Meadow football team jumped out to a 31-0 lead in the first quarter as it blasted Heron Lake-Okabena 53-16 in GM Saturday.

Dustin Copley took the opening kick-off back 72 yards for a score and he added TD runs of 38 and 14 in the first quarter to get GM (1-1 overall) kickstarted.

GM STATS

Rushing: Dustin Copley, 10-for-127, 3 TDs; Corbin Ludemann, 6-for-119, TD; Taylor Glynn, 3-for-63, TD; Dustin Stejskal, 8-for-32, TD; Dalton Pischkle, 7-for-21, TD; Cael Gilbert, 3-for-10

Defense: Timmy Hogfeldt, 1 interception; Logan Bachmann, 1 sack; Riley Paul, 1 sack; Jason Gehling, 1 fumble recovery; Carter Fruth, 1 blocked kick