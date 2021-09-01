Copper wire stolen from Dexter wind turbines

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information that could lead to the arrest of an individual or individuals responsible for stealing copper wiring from wind turbines in Dexter.

According to Mower County Chief Deputy Mark May, the MCSO took multiple reports on Aug. 31 of copper theft and property damage to wind turbines owned by EDF Renewable Services located in the 26000 block of 680th Avenue in Dexter. Five turbines in the area had been damaged.

May said that the MCSO took previous reports on eight other wind turbines being damaged and having copper wire stolen from them. The damage estimate from those incidents is estimated at $38,000. There is no current estimate for the turbines damaged on Aug. 31.

May said that removing any type of wire from turbines can be very dangerous given the high voltage they create.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mower County Law Enforcement Center at 507-437-9400.