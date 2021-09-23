Delaine M. Quam, 88

Delaine Mary Quam, age 88, of Austin, died peacefully on Saturday, September 18, 2021, with her daughter by her side.

Dee was born August 15, 1933 in Hays, Kansas to Albert and Albina (Riedel) Werth. She grew up in Arvada, Colorado and graduated from Arvada High School.

While attending a New Year’s Eve party, Dee met Dale Quam, the love of her life. After a one year courtship, the couple was married on February 5, 1955 and moved to Austin, Minnesota to begin their life together.

Dee began her working career at the Federal Reserve Bank in Denver, Colorado. After the move to Austin, she worked at Sterling State Bank. Taking time off to start a family, she eventually returned to the work force, landing at the Austin Daily Herald. Dee was a well known fixture at the Herald where she spent 44 years balancing books, appeasing customers, and keeping paper boys in line. As a sideline, she also delivered newspapers to various living complexes in town. Unable to stay away from the public, she returned to work as a food demonstrator at HyVee for several years.

Dee was a unique mix of German pride and stubbornness, spunk, and an unparalleled sense of humor. There was never a social function she didn’t enjoy. Polka dancing, gardening, bingo, shopping trips with family, adventures with her friends Randy and Sue were some of her hobbies. Dee’s life was her family. She loved celebrating holidays with her family and attending her grandchildren’s activities. Dee was also a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church.

Survivors include her sons, Dennis (Cheryl) Quam, Grand Rapids, MI, Douglas (Rebecca) Quam, Mankato, MN; daughter, Debra (William) Vietor, Austin, MN; 10 grandchildren, Betsy, Audra, Ian, Olivia, Nathaniel, Michaela, Lindsay, Jordan, Matthew, and Jessica; 6 great grandchildren; sisters, Shirley (John) Lamb, Lilburn, GA, Deloris Midgley, Andalusia, AL; brother-in-law, Richard (Sue) Quam, Austin, MN; numerous nieces and nephews; special friends, Randy and Sue Kapaun, Albert Lea, MN.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dale; 2 brothers; a sister; numerous sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

Although we know that Dee is jubilantly dancing the polka in heaven, she leaves behind a lasting legacy in the many lives she touched. She will lovingly live on in her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 am on Monday, September 27, 2021 at St. Augustine Catholic Church with Father James Steffes officiating. Friends may call from 5-7 pm on Sunday at Mayer Funeral Home where a rosary will be recited at 6:30 pm. The family will also greet friends one hour before the mass at the church on Monday. Interment will be in Grandview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Augustine Catholic Church or to the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be left online at www.mayerfh.com