Delbert D. Anderst, 89
Delbert DeWayne Anderst, 89, of Lake City formerly of Austin, MN passed away peacefully at home, Tuesday, October 20, 2020.
A Plaid Shirt Memorial Service for Delbert will be held Friday September 17th at 11:00 AM at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Anderson – Peterson Chapel in Lake City. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 on Friday. Burial will be in Grandview Cemetery in Austin, MN at 3:00 PM Friday.
You Might Like
Cecilia “Cela” Winjum, 85
Cecilia “Cela” Winjum, 85 Funeral services for Cecilia “Cela” Winjum will be held at 2 pm on Saturday, September 18,... read more