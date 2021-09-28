Eagles take down Blossoms in three

The Blooming Prairie volleyball team lost to Dover-Eyota (6-5 overall) by scores of 25-17, 27-25, 25-16 in Dover Monday.

Abby Hefling had seven kills for the Awesome Blossoms (3-14 overall).

BP stats: Macy Lembke, 8 set assists, 7 digs; Madi Lea, 7 digs; Grace Krejci, 11 digs; Abby Hefling, 7 kills; Haven Carlson, 6 kills, 4 ace serves, 3 blocks; Anna Pauly, 2 kills, 3 blocks; Lexi Steckelberg, 6 set assists, 3 digs