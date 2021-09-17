Freshman nets a hat trick as Packer boys beat AL
The Austin boys soccer team snapped a rare two-game skid when it beat Albert Lea (1-5 overall, 0-5 Big Nine) in AL Thursday.
Freshman Aiden Martinez put up a hat trick in the win for the Packers (2-2-2 overall, 2-2-1 Big Nine).
Lennyn Ortiz-Reyes scored Austin’s other goal.
