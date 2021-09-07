Get To Know: Eli Wolff, Southland
Relying on work ethic
Eli Wolff is a senior at Southland.
Q: What sports do you compete in?
A: Football, basketball and baseball.
Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?
A: Playing at Rochester Century and Mayo in the semi finals and section finals last basketball season.
Q: What have you learned from sports?
A: I’ve learned how far your work ethic can really take you and what it takes to win games and be competitive in sports. I also learned how important it is to be the most competitive person you can be.
Q: Who is your favorite athlete?
A: I don’t have a favorite athlete that I look up to. I like to look at surrounding area athletes and try to work harder and match them.
Q: What’s your favorite team?
A: Minnesota Vikings.
Q: Any funny stories from playing sports?
A: Nothing in particular, just playing the games that I love with all my best friends is really special.
Q: What is the biggest obstacle you’ve had to overcome?
A: The pandemic has been really hard for everybody, but losing certain opportunities like last years football playoffs was extremely tough. Although I have been blessed to stay healthy the past years, losing teammates to injuries in football is a really big obstacle that is also tough to overcome.
Q: What is your dream job?
A:. Make a living playing basketball.
Q: What is your favorite food?
A: Pizza.
Q: What are your plans after high school?
A: Play college basketball.
