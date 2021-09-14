Get to Know: Grand Meadow’s Taylor Glynn

Taylor Glynn is a senior at Grand Meadow.

Q: What sports do you compete in?

A: I compete in football, basketball, and golf.

Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?

A: My favorite sports memory is playing in and winning a section championship in 2019 for football. The energy and loudness of that game I will never forget.

Q: What have you learned from sports?

A: I have learned a lot from sports. The main things I have learned is how to be a leader and how to stay calm when faced with adversity.

Q: Who is your favorite athlete?

A: My favorite athlete is Kobe Bryant because of his knowledge and mentality.

Q: What’s your favorite team?

A: My favorite team is the Minnesota Vikings.

Q: Any funny stories from playing sports?

A: In eighth grade, I was dribbling the basketball up the floor and my friend accidentally tripped me from behind. He then grabbed the ball and threw it out of bounds thinking the ref was one of our teammates.

Q: What is the biggest obstacle you’ve had to overcome?

A: The biggest obstacle I’ve had to overcome is fracturing my growth plate in my shoulder and injuring my lower back during my sophomore year of sports.

Q: What is your dream job?

A: My dream job is to be an NFL football player.

Q: What is your favorite food?

A: My favorite food is pizza.

Q: What are your plans after high school?

A: I plan on going to a four year college after high school and playing a sport in college. I am currently undecided on what I want to major in.