Grand Meadow coasts against Houston

The Grand Meadow football team beat Houston (0-3 overall) 38-0 in GM Friday.

Dustin Copley ran for 142 yards and three scores for GM (2-1 overall) and Taylor Glynn added 149 yards and two TDs on the ground.

GM STATS

Rushing: Dustin Copley, 22-for-142, 3 TDs; Taylor Glynn, 18-for-149, 2 TDs; Isaac Harmening, 2-for-24, TD; Corbin Ludemann, 1-for-3

Passing: Taylor Glynn, 6-for-11, 81