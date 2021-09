Hayfield sweeps United South Central

The Hayfield volleyball team swept United South Central (4-9 overall) by scores of 25-21, 25-14, 26-24 on the road Tuesday.

Sydney Risius and Anan Bamlet each had 18 set assists for the Vikings (7-6 overall).

Hayfield stats: McKenna Chick, 2 aces, 15 digs; Haeven Skjervem, 7 kills, 16 digs; Reese Baumann, 3 aces, 14 kills, 3 digs, 5 blocks; Bella Lubbert , 1 kill; McKenna O’Connor, 1 dig; Natalee Heydt, 4 aces, 8 digs; Autumn Bjornson, 2 kills, 1 dig; Allison Meier, 5 kills, 3 digs; Ava Carney, 4 digs; Sydney Risius, 18 set assists, 2 kills, 6 digs; Anna Bamlet, 2 aces, 18 set assists, 6 digs; Grace Doraska , 2 kills