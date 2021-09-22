Hayfield volleyball team clipped by KW in five

The Hayfield volleyball team lost to Kenyon-Wanamingo (6-2 overall) by scores of 25-13, 21-25, 25-22, 23-25, 15-13 on the road Tuesday.

Reese Baumann had 13 kills for the Vikings (5-5 overall) and McKenna Chick had 34 digs.

“It was back and forth the whole time,” Hayfield head coach Johanna Bungum said. “It came down to little errors and mental mistakes that we did not learn from.”

Hayfield stats: McKenna Chick, 34 digs; Haeven Skjervem 2 aces, 13 kills, 21 digs; Reese Baumann, 2 aces, 19 kills, 3 digs, 2 blocks; Natalee Heydt, 2 kills, 3 digs; Autumn Bjornson, 3 kills, 7 digs, 1 block; Allison Meier, 11 kills, 4 digs; Ava Carney, 15 digs; Sydney Risius, 2 aces, 28 set assists, 11 digs; Anna Bamlet, 16 set assists, 10 digs