Johnson runs for 281 yards as Cardinals roll past Southland
The LeRoy-Ostrander football team beat Southland 57-26 in its season opener in LeRoy Friday.
The Cardinals led 14-0 early on and the teams exchanged touchdowns until it was 34-26.
“It was kind of back and forth until the second half,” LO head coach Trevor Carrier said. “We had a couple of adjustments to make and we had some injuries. It was a long night.”
Chase Johnson ran for 281 yards for the Cardinals.
LO STATS
Rushing: Chase Johnson, 14-for-281, 4 TDs; Peyton Roe, 5-for-45; Layne Bird, 7-for-92, TD;
Passing: Johnson, 5-for-12, 168, 3 TD, INT
Receiving:Tristan Lewison, 3-for-150, 2 TDs; Bird, 1-for-16, TD
Kittelson bounces back as Blossoms beat Hayfield
The Blooming Prairie football team was able to shake off an early hiccup as it beat Hayfield 57-6 in Hayfield