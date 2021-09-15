JWP takes down BP volleyball team in three

The Blooming Prairie volleyball team was swept by Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton (3-3 overall) by scores of 25-18, 25-12, 26-24 on the road Tuesday.

Macy Lembke had 16 set assists for BP (2-7 overall).

BP stats: Macy Lembke, 16 set assists, 2 kills, 8 digs; Grace Krjeci, 6 digs, 2 kills; Abby Hefling, 6 digs, 5 kills; Haven Carlson, 4 kills, 4 blocks; Anna Pauly, 5 kills