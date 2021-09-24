Karen Cook, 83, of Charles City, passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Society in St. Ansgar, Iowa.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Messiah Lutheran Church in Charles City with Pastor Norman Bauer officiating. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Charles City.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the start of the service at the church on Wednesday.

Karen Charlotte (Golberg) Cook, the daughter of Oris and Clara (Nelson) Golberg was born on March 30, 1938 in Osage, Iowa. Karen was baptized on June 19, 1938 at the Mona Lutheran Church in Lyle, Minnesota. She received her elementary education at the Mona School and graduated from St. Ansgar High School in 1956. Following graduation, Karen was employed at Mitchell County Memorial Hospital as a Nurse’s aide. In February 1957, she began work at the First National Bank in Austin, Minnesota.

Karen was united in marriage to Robert Cook on March 21, 1959 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Lyle. She started working at the Commercial Trust and Savings Bank in Charles City in April 1959 and continued there until October 1985.

Karen was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Charles City, Floyd County Medical Center Auxiliary where she was an active volunteer in the gift shop (working over 5,000 hours) and First Citizens Bank Heritage Club.

Karen is survived by her brother, Nels (Shirley) Golberg of St. Ansgar; along with many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert on May 30, 2021; brother, Olaf (Florence) Golberg; and nephew, Steven Golberg.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial be directed to Messiah Lutheran Church, 705 3rd Avenue, Charles City, IA, 50616.

Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.