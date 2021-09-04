Kittelson bounces back as Blossoms beat Hayfield

The Blooming Prairie football team was able to shake off an early hiccup as it beat Hayfield 57-6 in Hayfield Friday.

Hayfield led 6-0 after one quarter after Ethan Pack hit Karver Heydt for a 14-yard TD, but the Awesome Blossoms dominated the next three quarters. Drew Kittelson found Colin Jordison for a 69-yard TD to make it 7-6 with 11:21 left in the first half. Kittelson then found Bradley Simon for a 56-yard TD and he threw a 28-yard TD to Jordison to make it 21-6.

BP STATS

Rushing: Cole Wangen, 8-for-78, 1 TD

Passing: Drew Kittelson, 10-for-12, 242, 6 TDs, 1 INT

Receiving: Colin Jordison, 4-for-137, 3 TDs; Bradley Simon, 3-for-82, TD