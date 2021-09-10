Lana M. Zibert, 79

Lana Marie Zibert, age 79, of Austin, MN passed on Sunday August 29, 2021.

Lana was born January 20, 1942, in Cresco, IA to Mildred Cisar and Henry Anderson. She was raised near Protivin, IA by her aunt and uncle, Irene and Clarence Dvorak.

She graduated nursing college in Rochester, MN where she worked as a surgical and neurology nurse for several years.

On August 14, 1971, Lana married William Zibert. She proceeded to work alongside him on the farm and together they raised four reasonably well-behaved children. They also opened their hearts and home to another son in 1972.

Recently, they sold their farm and moved into Austin.

Mom was all about love. She adored her grandchildren, birds, especially cardinals and hummingbirds, and her friends. She enjoyed reading, playing cards, collecting angels (because she was one), and taking scenic drives with Dad looking for wildlife or making him stop at every garage sale.

Lana’s immeasurable love was especially reserved for her greatest treasure, her family. She is survived by her devoted husband, Will Zibert, of Austin, MN, son, Mark (Lucina) Raimann of Austin, MN, daughter, Amy (Brad) Friedrichs of Eagle Lake, MN, daughter, Anne (Jason) Smith of Winona, MN, son, Will (Angela) Zibert of Mesa, AZ and daughter, Lisa Zibert of Winona, MN.

She was blessed with eleven grandchildren, Elizabeth, Mercedes, Megan, Kayla, Elaina, Tyler, Aaron, Dave, Ashton, Layton and Willow, two great grandchildren, Zavion and Zoey and one grandkitty, Winnie.

Her life will be celebrated on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Crane Community Chapel in Austin, MN. Friends may visit from 2-4 p.m. with a brief service at 4 p.m., presided by Dale Christiansen.

She now walks along her eternal garden. Forever Loved, Forever Missed & Forever in our Hearts. Please remember the lessons our mother taught us and surround yourself with nature, love & laughter as often as possible.

