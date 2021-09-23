Lowell E. Tangen, 68

Lowell E. Tangen, age 68, of New Prague, died peacefully with his family at his side at his home on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Lowell was born on March 7, 1953 in Detroit Lakes, MN to Selmer E. and Dorothy M. (Erickson) Tangen. He grew up on the family farm near Hawley, MN, graduating from Hawley High School. He graduated from the agricultural college of Crookston Junior College in 1973 and then went on to attain his Bachelor of Science Degree in Animal Science, graduating with honors from the University of Minnesota in 1974. Lowell married the love of his life, Marsha E. Larkin, on March 4, 1978 at Crane Addition Community Chapel in Austin, MN. He started his career with George A. Hormel Foods as a livestock buyer for 11 years. During this time, he served as a swine judge at county fairs. He then moved into the Cooperative System and ultimately settled into his current position in Le Center as the Location Manager for River Country Co-operative. During these years, he served as an Ag Advisor at South Central College. Lowell loved anything that had to do with agronomy and livestock. He participated in FFA both personally and with his daughters. He served in various roles with Scott and LeSueur Corn Growers Association. His outgoing personality and enjoyment of people made his contact with the farmers a natural fit. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing but his greatest joy came in the precious time he spent with his grandchildren.

Lowell is survived by his loving wife, Marsha, of New Prague; daughters, Katie Tangen of Kindred, ND and Alyssa (Adam) Conrad of Dundas, MN; grandchildren, Naomi, Maia, & Ivy Miller and Colton & Jack Conrad; mother, Dorothy Tangen of Moorhead, MN; brothers, David Tangen of Hawley, Gary Tangen of Moorhead, Neil (Laura) Tangen of South Heart, ND; sister, Marilee (Jerry) Haukos of Ortonville, MN. He is preceded in death by his father, Selmer.

Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, September 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Northfield United Methodist Church (1401 Maple St., Northfield, MN 55057) with Pastor Rachel McIver Morey officiating. Masks are required in church. Visitation will take place Sunday from 4-8 PM at Bruzek Funeral Home and on Monday morning from 10-11 AM at church. Masks are required for both visitations. Lunch will follow the service at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Lowell E. Tangen Scholarship Fund.