Lyle-Pacelli football team starts strong, but can’t keep up with CMC

The Lyle-Pacelli football team was back in action after a one week hiatus and it lost to Cedar Mountain/Comfrey (2-1 overall) 42-14 on the road Friday.

Jack Truckenmiller threw a pair of first half TD passes to keep L-P within 16-14 with 24 seconds left in the first half, but CMC seized momentum when Caden Kleinschmidt returned a kick back 69 yards for a score to close the half.

LP STATS

Rushing: Trey Andreson, 23-for-128; Truckenmiller, 8-for-61; Brady Tufte, 5-for-36

Passing: Truckenmiller, 8-for-21, 98, 2 TDs, 2 INT

Receiving: Hunter Bauer, 3-for-46, TD; Anderson, 3-for-38, TD; Dylan Regensheid, 2-for-14