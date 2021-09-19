Magicians clip Bruins in OT

The Austin Bruins had their three-game winning streak snapped when they lost to the Minnesota Magicians 3-2 in overtime to close out the NAHL Showcase in Blaine Saturday.

The Magicians’ Spencer Light tied the game at 2-2 when he scored with 35 seconds left in regulation and Lucas Kanta scored in OT to win it for the Magicians.

Hudson Hodges had 19 saves for Austin (3-0-1-0 overall).

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 0 2 0 0 – 2

Magicians 1 0 1 1 – 3

First period

(M) Trevor Kukkonen (Nicholas Babbie, Cam Boche) 15:47

Second period

(A) Dylan Gajewski (Jens Richards, Sutter Muzzatti) (power play) 1:09

(A) Alex Trombley (Gajewski, Jens Richards) (power play) 7:33

Third period

(M) Spencer Light (Gavin Best) 19:25

OT

(M) Lucas Kanta (Samuel Jacobs, William Svenddal) 4:40

Shots: Austin – 37; Magicians – 22

Power plays: Austin – 0-for-2; Magicians – 0-for-0