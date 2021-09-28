Masks required at Austin Public Schools

Austin Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Joey Page announced on Tuesday that the School Board has determined that the District needs to move from Stage 2 to Stage 3 of the COVID matrix, meaning that masks will be required for all staff, students, and visitors inside all district buildings during the building’s instructional day until further notice. The mandate is effective starting Wednesday, Sept. 29.

“From the moment guidance was provided, Austin Public Schools has followed the CDC and MDH guidelines,” Page said in a Tuesday email. “We diligently follow our local data and utilize our COVID District Team to monitor the situation. Further, we will continue to incorporate this process throughout the school year.”

Page said that the COVID District Team developed a matrix to guide its approach during the school year. As part of the matrix, the Team reviews data points that include the county data (14-day case rate, CDC community transmission, etc.) and the district data involving staff/student positive cases and related absences.

“The CDC provided updated guidance last week that alters the approach of the quarantine of close contacts,” Page said. “Moving forward, all close contacts will be required to quarantine for a minimum of 10 days and can be shortened to 7 days with a documented negative COVID test result (test must occur on day 5 or later). However, quarantine is not required for students in the classroom if both students are masked.”

The following face coverings are acceptable:

Paper or disposable mask;

Cloth face mask;

Scarf;

Neck gaiter;

Bandana;

Religious face covering; and

Medical-grade masks and respirators.

“Public health agencies will continue to guide the District’s decision-making process as the school year progresses,” Page said. “Our goal is to provide as much in-person learning as possible based on COVID-19 case rates, state guidance, and the ability to staff our schools and fill absences adequately. The move to Stage 3 will hopefully allow in-person learning to continue.

“The health and safety of our staff and students are our top priority.”

For additional safety measures and information, visit https://www.austin.k12.mn.us/district-resources/covid-19-information.