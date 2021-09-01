Meadow Greens holds ‘Team Best Shot’ Day

Meadow Greens Ramsey Ladies League met on Sept.1.

The play of the day was Team Best Shot.

Winners on the Ramsey side were Jeanne Poppe, Sheila Cotter, Sandy Davis and Mary Jo Swoboda. (23).

Winners on the Meadows side were Nancy Wesely, Karen Baier and Doris Hagen. (20).

Nancy Wesely, Karen Baier and Doris Hagen team birdied No. 12, No. 13 and No. 15.

Sue Erickson, Carol Bulson and Linda Youngmark team birdied No. 16.

Diane Barnett, Ardie Pepper, Barb Ruhter and Jan Thissen team birdied No. 12.